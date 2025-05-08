Fair 72°

East Windsor Man Started Fire In Church Parking Lot, Remains At Large: Highstown Police

A 21-year-old East Windsor Township man is on the lam after being charged with setting multiple fires in Hightstown, authorities said.

On Sunday evening, March 30, officers responded to fires at Mill Rill Run East, Rocky Brook Park and the parking lot of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Hightstown police said. The fires were extinguished and an investigation determined they were set intentionally by Pedro Mendoza-Jaramillo,  police said.

Mendoza-Jaramillo is charged with aggravated arson, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, police said. An arrest warrant has been issued though he has not been apprehended, police said.

