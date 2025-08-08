Driver Killed After Ford-150 Engulfed In Flames In East Windsor NJ Turnpike Crash: Njsp

At 10:32 a.m., a Kenworth semi-trailer struck the back of a Ford F-150 and then struck the side of the Mercedes Benz on the New Jersey Turnpike south in East Windsor Township, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The Ford F-150 then struck the back of a Freightliner and during the cash, its rear wheel dislodged and struck the back of a Ford van, Lebron said. The Ford F-150 then became fully engulfed in flames, LeBron said.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene, Lebron said. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, Lebron said.

The drivers of the Ford van and the Mercedes-Benz sustained minor injuries, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

