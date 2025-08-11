Dad Of Four ID'd As Driver Killed In Fiery NJ Turnpike Crash

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Catherine Torres says Pablo Ramon Puntiel Jr. died in the crash at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 in East Windsor.

As previously released by New Jersey State Police, a Kenworth semi-trailer struck the back of a Ford F-150, then hit the side of a Mercedes-Benz.

The Ford F-150 struck the back of a Freightliner, and during the crash, its rear wheel dislodged and struck a Ford van, Lebron said. The pickup then became fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Puntiel, the driver of the F-150, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and his family.

The drivers of the van and Mercedes sustained minor injuries, he said.

According to the GoFundMe, Puntiel leaves behind his four children: Justin Jeremiah, Matthew Jacob, Allison, and Issac Puntiel. The fundraiser, organized by Catherine Torres, says donations will go toward funeral costs, with the remainder split between the children.

“He was a soul taken too soon. He was a son, a brother, but above all, he was the best father to his kids,” the GoFundMe says. “As this tragedy struck our lives out of nowhere, anything will help the family in this time of need.”

