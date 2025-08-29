Sheriff’s Officers Stole Designer Belt, Sneakers During East Orange Drug Raid: Prosecutor

The incident happened on Jan. 10, 2023, at the apartment of Kirk Mansook, 470 Park Ave., Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said in a Friday, Aug. 29 announcement.

At the time, Officers Jimmy Rodriguez, 39, of Kearny; Fabian Caicedo, 45, of East Rutherford; and Erik Udvarhely, 44, of Belleville were assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Narcotics, Stephens said.

Mansook was arrested on minor drug charges and later released. When he returned home, he found several items missing, including multiple boxes of high-end sneakers and a designer belt, Stephens said.

Surveillance video showed Rodriguez and Caicedo removing the items, placing them in plastic bags, and loading them into a work vehicle, according to the prosecutor. Rodriguez and Udvarhely later transferred the items into their personal vehicles, Stephens said.

“These charges reflect our unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability,” Stephens said. “No one is above the law and when law enforcement officers betray the public trust, they will be held responsible. The people of Essex County deserve integrity from those who serve them.”

Sheriff Amir Jones called the incident “deeply saddening” and said the department was “profoundly disappointed when officers fail to uphold the oath they were sworn to honor.”

Rodriguez is charged with third-degree theft and fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records. Udvarhely is charged with third-degree receiving stolen property. Caicedo is charged with third-degree theft. All three have been suspended, Stephens said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will remain confidential.

