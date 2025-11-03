Mostly Cloudy 59°

Sabia Carter Fatally Stabbed Shyel Mosely-Benton: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old East Orange resident was arrested and charged following a fatal stabbing that killed a 24-year-old Newark woman on Sunday, Nov. 2, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

At 3:30 a.m., East Orange police responded to a stabbing at 40 Lennox Ave. and found Shyel Mosely-Benton with multiple stab wounds, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and East Orange Public Safety Director Maurice Boyd said.

Mosely-Benton was transferred to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 9:07 a.m., authorities said.

The stabbing followed a dispute between Mosely-Benton, Sabia Carter and several others at a Newark lounge the previous evening, authorities said.

Carter is charged with aggravated manslaughter and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said. 

