At 3:30 a.m., East Orange police responded to a stabbing at 40 Lennox Ave. and found Shyel Mosely-Benton with multiple stab wounds, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and East Orange Public Safety Director Maurice Boyd said.

Mosely-Benton was transferred to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 9:07 a.m., authorities said.

The stabbing followed a dispute between Mosely-Benton, Sabia Carter and several others at a Newark lounge the previous evening, authorities said.

Carter is charged with aggravated manslaughter and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Orange and receive free news updates.