NJ Man Arrested Fleeing To Delaware After Fatally Shooting Girlfriend: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old Orange man was arrested in Delaware after he fatally shot his girlfriend in East Orange Sunday, June 29, authorities said.

Darian Ficklin

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department Of Corrections
Sam Barron

At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 15 N 16th St. and found Shalamar Brown critically injured, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. Brown sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper chest, abdomen and thigh, authorities said. She was taken to University Hospital where she died in surgery, police said.

Darian Ficklin, her boyfriend, fled to Delaware and was pursued by Delaware State Police for over an hour, authorities said. He was apprehended by New Jersey State Police in Camden County, authorities said.

Ficklin was charged with murder and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said.

