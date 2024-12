Rhanasia Knight was found in a vacant apartment at the Bradley Court complex on North Munn Avenue in Newark, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Knight had been reported missing by her family on Sunday, Dec. 1, authorities said.

The cause and manner of death is under investigation by the medical examiner’s office though foul play is not suspected, authorities said.

