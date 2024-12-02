Man Shot In East Orange On Thanksgiving: Authorities

At 5:30 p.m., a woman called East Orange police and said her son had been shot, a spokeswoman for the City of East Orange said. Police found a 21-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said.

Two other men, ages 20 and 21, told police they were with the victim near Church Place and North Maple Avenue when they saw a black Cadillac and another light-colored vehicle circling the block, authorities said.. As the vehicles drove around a second time, approximately seven individuals wearing ski masks exited the cars and approached them, with one person brandishing a handgun, authorities said.

The group robbed the three men before shooting the victim, who is currently in stable condition at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, the Newark Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking in the 100 block of Sylvan Avenue. A victim stated that two men approached him with a handgun and stole his black 2019 Cadillac XTS, authorities said.

Surveillance footage later confirmed that the same Cadillac was involved in both the carjacking in Newark and the shooting incident in East Orange. Additionally, the second vehicle identified—a Volkswagen Jetta—was listed as a felony vehicle wanted in New York City for armed robbery, authorities said. The black Cadillac is now listed as a felony vehicle in NCIC’s database, authorities said.

No suspects have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Orange and receive free news updates.