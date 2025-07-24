East Orange Motorcyclist Killed In Crash, Had License Suspended: Prosecutor

At 5:15 p.n., East Orange police responded to a collision near Halstead Street and Edgar Street after Kawuan Nickels was riding an unregistered motorcycle and sideswiped a vehicle as it turned into the northbound lane of travel, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Nickels lost control if his 2009 Kawasaki ZX600 and crashed it into the rear of a parked and unoccupied SUV, authorities said.

He was transported to University Hospital where he died of his injuries, authorities said.

Nickell's driving privileges had been suspended, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

EOPD Officers advised that Nickels had a Pennsylvania driver’s license in his possession. However, It was later discovered his driving privileges were suspended.

The accident remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Orange and receive free news updates.