East Orange Man Gets Nearly 12 Years For Dealing Fentanyl, Cocaine: Feds

Carlos Santiago had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon, US Attorney Phillip Sellinger said.

On Oct. 24, 2022, federal agents encountered Santiago as he was moving controlled substances from a storage unit to his vehicle in Newark and was arrested after police discovered the cocaine and fentanyl, Sellinger said.

Law enforcement searched Santiago’s residence in East Orange and located several additional kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine, and five other firearms, Sellinger said. Santiago had previously been convicted in Essex County, of a drug offense and resisting arrest, Sellinger said.

