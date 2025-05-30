East Orange Man Busted For Secaucus Home Invasion: Police

On Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 2:51 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at the 200 block of Grace Avenue, Secaucus police said. The homeowner told police she was sleeping, but called officers when she heard someone inside her home, police said.

When the burglar, later identified as Khalif Willard, heard the resident awake, he fled the scene in a BMW X3 with his co-conspirators, police said. Officers pursued the BMW onto the New Jersey Turnpike until they lost sight of it, police said.

Later that morning, the burglars committed another home invasion in Union, using the BMW X3, police said. Willard attempted to enter another residence on the same Secaucus block earlier that morning, with the goal of stealing residents' vehicles, police said.

Following a lengthy investigation, Willard was charged with the Grace Avenue burglary, police said. During a search of his residence, additional evidence linking him to the burglaries was found, along with a 9 mm "ghost" handgun, a 17-round large capacity magazine, $3,284 in cash and other weapons, police said.

Willard was hit with numerous charges including residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number and money laundering, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Orange and receive free news updates.