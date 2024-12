Three lottery tickets, sold in Union County, Essex County and Hudson County, respectively, matched four numbers and the gold Megaball in the drawing held on Friday, Dec. 13.

The tickets were sold out EZ Quick Food Store in Elizabeth, Sajoma Supermarket in East Orange and Lotto Com in Jersey City. The winning numbers were 36, 43, 52, 58, 65 and the gold Megaball was 16.

