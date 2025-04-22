Mostly Cloudy 66°

East Orange Killer Tried To Silence Witness With Rap Video, Prosecutor Says

A 31-year-old East Orange man was convicted on Thursday, April 17, of murdering a 23-year-old in Newark and then trying to intimidate a witness by posting a rap video calling him a snitch, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutior's Office
Sam Barron

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Isaiah Knight fatally shot Tyzier White five times at point-blank range, after he felt slighted during an interaction involving himself, his cousin and White, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said.

Following the shooting, Knight and accomplices engaged in several attempts to intimidate one of the eyewitnesses by luring them to a location and forcing them to sign an "affidavit" recanting his statement at gunpoint, Stephens said. Knight's sister, cousin and girlfriend were arrested for their roles in the plot, Stephens said. Charges remain pending, Stephens said.

The eyewitness and his family were threatened via text message and the eyewitness' statement to police were edited over a rap video referring to "snitches", which was posted on Instagram, Stephens said.

Knight was convicted of murder in the first degree, weapons charges and witness tampering, Stephens said. Knight will be sentenced in June, where he faces up to life in prison, Stephens said.

