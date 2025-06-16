East Orange 'Handyman With A Plan' Mourned After Fatally Hit By Cars On Garden State Parkway

At 4:25 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee and an unknown vehicle were traveling northbound on the Parkway when a crash occurred between both vehicles and Angel, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said. Angel was pronounced dead at the scene, Lebron said.

Angel was a popular building superintendent in Brooklyn, nicknamed "the handyman with a plan," according to a fundraiser set up to support his family.

He is survived by a wife, two daughters, three grandchildren two sisters and numerous other family members and friends, according to the fundraiser, meant to help pay for funeral expenses.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said. To view the fundraiser, click here.

