East Orange Drug Trafficker Possessed Assault Rifles, Dealt Cocaine, Heroin: Feds

Azmar Carrer pleaded guilty in Newark Federal Court to two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

In 2021, law enforcement began investigating a drug trafficking organization based in Orange, Sellinger said. During the investigation, Carter distributed cocaine to law enforcement in May 2021 and in July 2021, Sellinger said.

A search of Carter's residence and car turned up a Draco AK 47 rifle; a Smith and Wesson AR rifle; a .40 caliber pistol; 94 rounds of associated ammunition; a distribution quantity of heroin and cocaine; and approximately $7,177.00.

He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in April.

