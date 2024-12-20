Overcast 36°

SHARE

East Orange Drug Trafficker Possessed Assault Rifles, Dealt Cocaine, Heroin: Feds

A 32-year-old East Orange man pleaded guilty on Thursday, Dec. 19 to distributing cocaine and heroin and possessing two assault rifles, authorities said.

Azmar Carter

Azmar Carter

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

Azmar Carrer pleaded guilty in Newark Federal Court to two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

In 2021, law enforcement began investigating a drug trafficking organization based in Orange, Sellinger said. During the investigation, Carter distributed cocaine to law enforcement in May 2021 and in July 2021, Sellinger said.

A search of Carter's residence and car turned up a Draco AK 47 rifle; a Smith and Wesson AR rifle; a .40 caliber pistol; 94 rounds of associated ammunition; a distribution quantity of heroin and cocaine; and approximately $7,177.00.

He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in  April.

to follow Daily Voice East Orange and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE