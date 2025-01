At 9:36 p.m., an unarmed suspect took the victim's 2023 BMW SUV at the 7-Eleven at 247 Freeway Dr., a spokesperson for the City of East Orange said. The unoccupied vehicle was later recovered in Newark, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact 973-266-5060.

