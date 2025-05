Alquan Harris unlawfully entered a home, taking a 2025 Infiniti QX80 while armed with a weapon, Summit police said.

"The event left a significant impact on the affected family and community," police said.

Harris is charged with home invasion burglary, theft of motor vehicle, possession of a weapon and receiving a stolen vehicle among numerous other offenses, police said.

