Vicente Lopez ran a psychological counseling service to Medicaid beneficiaries, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. After Joyce Lopez, Vicente’s sister, died in 2021, he took sole control of the company, Platkin said.

Lopez billed or directed his employees to bill Medicaid for psychological services for over 34,000 individual claims and received approximately $3.4 million from Medicaid, despite that neither he, nor JLA as a company, were approved Medicaid providers, Platkin said.

Lopez had his employees bill under the provider’s name and number of a licensed psychiatrist, “TF” without that person’s permission or knowledge, Platkin said.

“TF” did not provide services for a single patient at Lopez’s company, Platkin said. Lopez also billed Medicaid when a patient didn’t show up and billed Medicaid for psychological services when his company was only delivering case management services, Platkin said.

Lopez also failed to pay taxes from 2021-2023, Platkin said. Lopez eventually filed his taxes, but failed to disclose his full income, Platkin said, owing almost $100,000.

He is charged with health care claims fraud, theft by deception, Medicaid fraud and three counts each of failure to pay tax and filing a fraudulent return, Platkin said.

