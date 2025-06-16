125 Years: East Orange Murderer Receives Lengthy Sentence, Prosecutor Says

Isaiah Knight was also convicted of weapons offenses and conspiracy to commit witness tampering on Thursday, April 17, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.

Knight shot Tyzier White, 23, five times at close range following a dispute involving White, Knight and his cousin, Stephens said.

While in jail, Knight devised a witness tampering scheme involving his sister, cousin, girlfriend, and an unidentified man, Stephens said. His sister, cousin, and girlfriend are currently incarcerated awaiting the resolution of their cases, Stephens said.

Knight was sentenced to 75 years with no parole for the murder of White, and 10 years, to be served consecutively, with no parole for conspiracy to commit witness tampering. Knight was also sentenced to 40 years, to be served consecutively, with parole eligibility after 20 years, for weapons charges.

