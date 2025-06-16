Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 65°

125 Years: East Orange Murderer Receives Lengthy Sentence, Prosecutor Says

A 31-year-old East Orange man was sentenced to 125 years in prison on Monday, June 16, after being convicted of murder in the first degree and other charges, authorities said.

Isaiah Knight

 Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Isaiah Knight was also convicted of weapons offenses and conspiracy to commit witness tampering on Thursday, April 17, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.

Knight shot Tyzier White, 23, five times at close range following a dispute involving White, Knight and his cousin, Stephens said.

While in jail, Knight devised a witness tampering scheme involving his sister, cousin, girlfriend, and an unidentified man, Stephens said. His sister, cousin, and girlfriend are currently incarcerated awaiting the resolution of their cases, Stephens said.

Knight was sentenced to 75 years with no parole for the murder of White, and 10 years, to be served consecutively, with no parole for conspiracy to commit witness tampering. Knight was also sentenced to 40 years, to be served consecutively, with parole eligibility after 20 years, for weapons charges.

