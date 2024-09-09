Partly Cloudy 70°

11 People Evacuated In East Orange Three-Alarm Fire

A three-alarm fire in East Orange caused 11 people to be evacuated on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 7, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Bloomfield Fire Department Facebook
Sam Barron

Firefighters responded to 291 Glenwood Ave. at 4:30 p.m. and the fire escalated to three alarms, necessitating additional firefighters to the scene, a spokesperson for the City of East Orange said.

It took firefighters more than 2.5 hours before declaring the blaze under control, authorities said. The fire also spread to 289 Glenwood Ave., authorities said.

Three families consisting of 11 people were safely evacuated and are receiving assistance from the Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross, authorities said. Both homes have been deemed uninhabitable, authorities said. There were no injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.

