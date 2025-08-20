Staff Ignored Storm Warnings Before Pinch Brook Golfer Was Struck, Witness Says

That’s what 27-year-old Noah Lakind says about the terrifying moment a golfer in his 30s was struck by lightning at Pinch Brook Golf Course in Florham Park on Sunday, Aug. 17.

At 6:10 p.m., Florham Park police responded to a report of a lightning strike on the course. Officers arrived to find the victim in cardiac arrest while bystanders performed CPR, police said. First responders took over and transported the man to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known as of press time.

Lakind, a Bloomfield resident and Howell native, said he warned staff almost an hour earlier.

Lakind said that when he passed the clubhouse around 5:20 p.m., he took a screenshot of the radar and approached staff.

“I told the clubhouse and the starter who lets people go, I asked, 'Are you guys going to blow a horn or something? The weather’s coming in, it looks pretty bad,'” he said. “The guy said, 'It’s not my problem.”

Daily Voice has reached out to Pinch Brook officials for comment.

By 6:10 p.m., Lakind was on the green of the 16th hole, about 50 yards from where the man was struck.

“I look over to my right, and he was under a tree with his golf bag,” Lakind said. “There was a flash of light, then he was just down on the ground.”

Lakind said members of his group started CPR and chest compressions while he raced a golf cart to the clubhouse for help. He described the victim as having “burn marks on his neck,” and a white golf glove that had turned completely black. Lakind also said the victim's clothing was torn and had disintegrated.

“No one should have been out there — it shouldn’t have happened," Lakind said. "It was completely avoidable. They let people continue to golf and sent them out while there was an active thunderstorm right over the course, which is crazy.”

According to the CDC, about 40 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the United States each year, but “the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are less than one in a million.” The odds of being struck more than once are even lower — the record is seven times in one lifetime.

The CDC reports that 90% of people struck by lightning survive.

Last month, 28-year-old Simon Mariani, of Franklin Lakes, was struck and killed by lightning while playing at the Ballyowen Golf Course in Hardyston.

Ironically, this wasn’t Lakind’s first encounter. His vehicle was struck and totaled two years ago.

“That’s why I was trying to tell my friends and people we should get off the course,” he said. “They say being struck by lightning is 1 in a million but I think it’s way more than that. I think the chances of getting struck are much greater than that. It’s very common.”

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, police said.

