Inside $3.3M European-Style Chateau In Florham Park

The gated masterpiece at 6 Pine Valley Way in Florham Park sprawls across more than 12,500 square feet. It has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and was constructed with custom-made bricks.

Represented by listing agent Marlene Vegter of Weichert Realtors, the home is the epitome of elegance and luxury, complete with a grand foyer and circular staircase, and Italian marble fireplace mantels.

A gourmet kitchen boasts two islands, granite countertops, and a charming trellis accent. The wet bar butler's pantry in the kitchen was highlighted in New Jersey Design magazine.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the home's dining area overlook a backyard complete with an outdoor pool and pool house.

The home's master bedroom, located on the second floor, includes a fireplace and French doors leading to an outdoor balcony, and the en-suite bath centers around a columned soaking tub.

The lower level of the home includes a private kitchen, bonus room, bathroom and temperature-controlled wine cellar. You'll also find the entertainment room, which comes with a fully functional stage.

