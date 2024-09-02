A Few Clouds 72°

SHARE

Inside $3.3M European-Style Chateau In Florham Park

A New Jersey mansion that looks as though it belongs in the French countryside is on the market for $3.3 million.

6 Pine Valley Way in Florham Park.&nbsp;

6 Pine Valley Way in Florham Park. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marlene Vegter
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The gated masterpiece at 6 Pine Valley Way in Florham Park sprawls across more than 12,500 square feet. It has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and was constructed with custom-made bricks.

Represented by listing agent Marlene Vegter of Weichert Realtors, the home is the epitome of elegance and luxury, complete with a grand foyer and circular staircase, and Italian marble fireplace mantels.

A gourmet kitchen boasts two islands, granite countertops, and a charming trellis accent.  The wet bar butler's pantry in the kitchen was highlighted in New Jersey Design magazine.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the home's dining area overlook a backyard complete with an outdoor pool and pool house.

The home's master bedroom, located on the second floor, includes a fireplace and French doors leading to an outdoor balcony, and the en-suite bath centers around a columned soaking tub. 

The lower level of the home includes a private kitchen, bonus room, bathroom and temperature-controlled wine cellar. You'll also find the entertainment room, which comes with a fully functional stage. 

Click here for the complete listing.

to follow Daily Voice East Hanover-Florham Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE