Illegal Gun, High-Capacity Magazine Found On Woman In Routine Florham Park Traffic Stop: Police

A 28-year-old Hanover Township woman was arrested and charged after she was found to be in possession of an illegal gun during a traffic stop in Florham Park on Friday, Jan. 24, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Florham Park Police Department and Office of Emergency Management via Facebook
At 5:20 p.m., officer stopped a vehicle on Park Avenue for having an expired out-of-state registration, police said. The driver was intentionally delaying looking for vehicle documents, police said.

When the driver opened the glove compartment to retrieve their documents, officers observed weapon parts and discovered there was a handgun, a high capacity magazine and ammunition in the vehicle and further, the woman was not a licensed gun holder in New Jersey, police said.

The woman was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a high capacity ammo magazine, police said..

