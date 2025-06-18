Former East Hanover Police Sgt. Driving Drunk Learns Fate For Fatal Crash: Prosecutor

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at 10:58 p.m., officers responded to a crash on Route 23 North after a 2021 Ford F-150 was traveling south in the northbound lanes of travel and struck a 2005 Toyota Camry traveling north, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Riverdale Police Chief Charles Quant

The Ford F150 was operated by Keith Gunther, a 42-year-old Wanaque resident, who was a police sergeant in East Hanover, authorities said.

Hamid Shabuddin, a passenger in the Toyota, was killed as a result of the crash, authorities said.

Gunther was not on duty at the time of the crash, authorities said. He pleaded guilty to reckless vehicular homicide, assault by auto and driving under the influence, authorities said.

