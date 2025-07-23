Florham Park Mom Expressed Suicidal Thoughts After Toddler's Bathtub Murder: Complaint

On Sunday, July 6 at 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a home on Woods End Road and met with a man identified as 'B.G.' who told police his wife, Glass, was unresponsive, according to the complaint. Glass was found suffering from a potential drug overdose, police said.

Officers then accompanied B.G. to the second floor of the residence and BG requested to check on his two children, who he believed were asleep, authorities said. Upon entering the bedroom of the 3-year-old, she was not in her crib and the lights were turned on, authorities said.

That's when police made a grisly discovery- she was found in a hallway bathroom partially under water in the bathtub. The girl was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The other child was located sleeping, authorities said.

Two days later, Glass made statements to police about being suicidal and her daughter drowning, authorities said. The cause and death of the three-year-old remains pending.

Glass was charged with murder in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. Upon her release from the hospital, Glass was taken into custody and transported to the Morris County Correctional Facility, authorities said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, 24/7, confidential support.

