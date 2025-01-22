Cookie Remix: Post Malone, Oreo Create Unique Flavor With Special Designs

Oreo announced the partnership with the hip-hop and country musician in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The Limited Edition Post Malone OREO Cookies will have a one-of-a-kind swirled creme and designs inspired by Post Malone's world.

The cookies feature a swirled creme combining salted caramel and shortbread flavors, sandwiched between a chocolate cookie and a golden cookie—a first for the iconic brand. Each pack includes nine custom embossments handpicked by Post Malone, from an OREO x Post vinyl to designs celebrating his diverse discography.

To add even more personal flair, Post Malone included a handwritten note printed on the back of each package, giving fans a taste of his personality alongside the unique flavors.

"Can't believe they let me make my own OREO cookie," he said. "So happy everyone gets to try the taste twist—hope you love it as much as I do, 'cause I think it’s the best Oreo ever!"

The collaboration is Oreo's latest effort to connect with fans through creative partnerships.

"This collaboration with Post Malone sets a new standard," said Tanya Berman, Senior Vice President Biscuit at Oreo's parent company Mondelēz International. "We hope fans are as excited about the brand's newest hit as we are."

Fans can also dive deeper into the world of Post Malone and Oreo with the "Taste Twist" sweepstakes. The contest lets participants create their own cookie flavor combos based on their musical preferences.

The sweepstakes' prizes include signed Post Malone posters and personalized cookie packs. It runs from Wednesday, Feb. 5 through Monday, Mar. 31.

The Limited Edition Post Malone OREO Cookie Packs will be available for presale starting Monday, Jan. 27, and they'll hit stores nationwide on Monday, Feb. 3, but they'll only be available for a limited time.

