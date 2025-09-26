100K Oxy Pills: Morris County Man Faces Charges, Feds Say

Michael Kiszka, a 60-year-old East Hanover resident, and Gregory Kubina, a 50-year-old Whiting resident engaged in a scheme to obtain high-dosage oxycodone pills from several doctors located in New Jersey and sell those pills to street-level drug users, Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba said.

Kiszka obtained oxycodone pills directly from certain doctors and purchased oxycodone pills that Kubina obtained from other doctors, Habba said. Kiszka and Kubina were responsible for diverting over 10,000 oxycodone pills to street-level drug users, Habba said.

They are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone, Habba said.

