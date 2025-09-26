Patches Fog 64°

100K Oxy Pills: Morris County Man Faces Charges, Feds Say

Two new Jersey residents have been charged with distributing more than 100,000 oxycodone pills, authorities announced Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Two men are charged with distributing oxycodone in New Jersey.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/jamesyarema
Sam Barron

Michael Kiszka, a 60-year-old East Hanover resident, and Gregory Kubina, a 50-year-old Whiting resident engaged in a scheme to obtain high-dosage oxycodone pills from several doctors located in New Jersey and sell those pills to street-level drug users, Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba said.

Kiszka obtained oxycodone pills directly from certain doctors and purchased oxycodone pills that Kubina obtained from other doctors, Habba said. Kiszka and Kubina were responsible for diverting over 10,000 oxycodone pills to street-level drug users, Habba said.

They are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone, Habba said.

