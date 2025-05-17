Spotswood Motorcyclist, 22, Dies In East Brunswick Crash: Police

The crash happened at the intersection of Summerhill Road and Racetrack Road at around 5:16 p.m., according to a press release from the East Brunswick Police Department.

The motorcyclist, identified as Robert J. Oross of Spotswood, was critically injured and pronounced deceased, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt and remained at the scene, according to the release.

Patrolman Ryan Welch and Patrolman Gabriel Gausachs of the Traffic Safety Section are leading the investigation. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information is urged to contact the East Brunswick Police Department Traffic Safety Section at 732-390-6969 or email TrafficSafety@ebpd.net. Anonymous tips can also be shared by calling 732-4EB-TIPS or emailing tips@ebpd.net

