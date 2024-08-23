Monroe Man Gets Out Of Car On NJ Turnpike, Killed By Tractor-Trailer In East Brunswick: Njsp

Michael Veisz, 40, died in the crash on Interstate 95 North in East Brunswick on Friday, Aug. 23, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the scene near milepost 81.2 at around 5:02 a.m.

Investigators said a Chevrolet Impala driven by Veisz was in a single-car crash on the southbound inner side of the turnpike. Veisz got out of the car and crossed into the northbound inner side when he was struck by an oncoming Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

Veisz died from his injuries at the scene.

Troopers said the crash remained under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Brunswick and receive free news updates.