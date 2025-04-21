Matawan Man Nabbed In Shooting Spree: East Brunswick PD

In April, officers investigated three shootings near Cranbury Circle, East Brunswick police said. No injuries resulted from the shooting, police said.

Sameh Kaldes was identified as the suspect, police said. He was known to the victims, police said.

Kaldes was arrested after officers found him returning to Cranbury Circle. Kaldes was charged with two counts of attempted murder, stalking, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

