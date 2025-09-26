On Friday, Sept. 26, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Joanne Deborah Byron, widely known as Assata Shakur and Joanne Chesimard, died in Havana at age 78. Officials said her death was “a consequence of health ailments and her advanced age.”

Chesimard was convicted in 1977 of first-degree murder and other charges after a shootout on the New Jersey Turnpike that left Trooper Werner Foerster dead and another trooper wounded. She was sentenced to life in prison but escaped from a New Jersey facility in 1979.

The FBI placed Chesimard on its Most Wanted Terrorist List, offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to her capture. Authorities said she fled underground before resurfacing in Cuba in 1984, where she was granted asylum.

The FBI said Chesimard, a member of the Black Liberation Army, opened fire on state troopers during a 1973 traffic stop in East Brunswick. One trooper was shot and killed at point-blank range, and another was injured. She had been sought by U.S. authorities for decades and was considered “armed and dangerous” by the FBI.

According to the New Jersey State Police, Werner Foerster was born in Leipzig, Germany, in 1938, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965. Before joining the State Police, he worked as a welder at Ross Engineering in New Brunswick.

Foerster became a member of the 82nd State Police Class in 1970. He was stationed at several posts, including Toms River, Colts Neck, Fort Dix, and Keyport, before being assigned to Troop “D” Headquarters in New Brunswick in 1972. His service was described as “loyal, fearless, and honorable.”

He was killed between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on May 2, 1973, after backing up another trooper during the fateful traffic stop. Foerster suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Trooper James Harper, who had initiated the stop, was wounded in the shoulder and arm.

Foerster had served just under three years with the State Police. He was 34 years old and was survived by his wife and their 3-year-old son.

