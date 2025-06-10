Fog/Mist 64°

East Brunswick Elementary School Victim Of Swatting Hoax: Police

An elementary school in East Brunswick was the victim of a “swatting” incident on Monday, June 9, authorities said.

At 1:16 p.m., officers received a call from an unknown individual threatening an active shooter incident at Central Elementary School at 371 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick police said.

Officers responded to the school and met with school security officials and an on-scene investigation determined there was no active shooter threat and it was a “swatting” hoax, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

