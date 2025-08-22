On Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 6:20 p.m., law enforcement conducted a search warrant at Pablo Hernandez-Garcia's Dunellen residence, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Wayne Canastra, and Dunellen Chief of Police Daniel Smith said.

An FN Herstal handgun, including a high-capacity magazine and hollow point ammunition were seized, authorities said. This handgun with matching serial number was reported stolen in 2020 from Louisiana. Approximately 723 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 385 grams of suspected cocaine, and various manufacturing and packaging materials were also seized, authorities said. The firearms and narcotics recovered hold an estimated street value of approximately $223,350.00 in U.S. currency.

