Wharton Man Gets Decade For Dealing Cocaine: Prosecutor

Paul Agosto was originally arrested in 2022 following an investigation by the Sussex County Guns, Gangs and Narcotics Task Force along with multiple other law enforcement agencies including the United States Postal Service and the Morris County Prosecutors Office, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said.

Agosto pled guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiring with others to distribute cocaine and money laundering, Murray said. He will be given credit for 772 days already served in county jail, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dover-Wharton and receive free news updates.