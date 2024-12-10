Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Wharton Man Gets Decade For Dealing Cocaine: Prosecutor

A 38-year-old Wharton man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison on Friday, Dec. 6 after previously pleading guilty to distributing cocaine, authorities said.

Cocaine

Cocaine

 Photo Credit: Canva/majo1122331 (File Photo)
Sam Barron

Paul Agosto was originally arrested in 2022 following an investigation by the Sussex County Guns, Gangs and Narcotics Task Force along with multiple other law enforcement agencies including the United States Postal Service and the Morris County Prosecutors Office,  Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said.

Agosto pled guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiring with others to distribute cocaine and money laundering, Murray said. He will be given credit for 772 days already served in county jail, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Dover-Wharton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE