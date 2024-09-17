Wharton Man Gets 7 Years For Possessing Images Of Children Being Abused: Feds

For three weeks in 2021-2022, Anselmo Girimonte, a Wharton resident, distributed material containing images and video files of child sexual abuse, via a publicly available online peer-to-peer file-sharing program, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Law enforcement used undercover online sessions to access the P2P program and during these sessions a user shared multiple video files of adults sexually abusing prepubescent children from an IP address traced to Girimonte’s residence, Sellinger said.

During a search of Girimonte’s residence, law enforcement found over 100 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse, including images of prepubescent children being sexually abused, on Girimonte’s cell phone, Sellinger said.

In addition to the prison term, Girimonte was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $68,000 in restitution to the victims, Sellinger said.

