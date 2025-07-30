Support Swells For Wharton Families Who Lost Home In Fire

Two fundraisers have been created to help one of the families impacted by the fire.

Keylor Guzman said his family lost everything in the fire, including their clothes, bedding and furniture.

The fundraisers are aimed at helping the families secure temporary housing and basic necessities like clothing and toiletries and begin the process of rebuilding.

As of Wednesday, July 30, the fundraisers have raised more than $5,000.

Wharton Borough Hall is also collecting donations to assist families in need. Items needed included:

Women's size 5 / medium clothing

Women's small shirts and size 26-28 pants

Women's size 10 clothing

Women's size 8.5 shoes

Men's and women's general medium clothing

Men's and women's underwear and socks

Wharton said monetary donations for the families are being accepted at the Wharton Police Department. Checks can be made payable to Wharton Police Department and donors are asked to add "Disaster Relief" in the memo section.

Gift cards are also being accepted, the borough said.

To view the fundraisers, click here and here.

