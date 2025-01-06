Person Found Dead Under Route 46 Bridge: Prosecutor

Dover police discovered the individual after another person conducted a welfare check, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. Paramedics pronounced the individual dead at the scene, authorities said.

No trauma was observed to the body, authorities said. The death appears medical in nature, and no foul play is suspected, authorities said. The person was turned over to the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

