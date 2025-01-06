Light Snow Fog/Mist 27°

SHARE

Person Found Dead Under Route 46 Bridge: Prosecutor

A person was found dead under the Route 46 bridge in Morris County on Sunday, Jan. 5, authorities said.

Town of Dover Police Department

Town of Dover Police Department

Photo Credit: Town of Dover Police Department Facebook
Sam Barron

Dover police discovered the individual after another person conducted a welfare check, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. Paramedics pronounced the individual dead at the scene, authorities said. 

No trauma was observed to the body, authorities said. The death appears medical in nature, and no foul play is suspected, authorities said. The person was turned over to the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Dover-Wharton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE