Abandoned Mineshaft Collapse Revealed As Cause Of Route 80 Sinkhole: DOT

Route 80 eastbound remains closed after the 40-foot by 40-foot sinkhole appeared on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 26, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

Crews have stabilized the area and began excavation work Thursday night in the right shoulder and right lane on I-80 eastbound, near mile post 34 in Wharton, the DOT said. Crews will continue working around the clock to complete the repair and reopen the highway as soon as possible, though the DOT said it was too soon to provide a timeframe.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, such as Route 46, or use the following detour that remains in place:

Route 46 eastbound Alternate Route:

• Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route

10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

• Continue on Route 46 eastbound

• Stay in the left two lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound

• Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover back to I-80

or

• Continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for I-80 eastbound

I-80 eastbound Detour:

• Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route

15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

• Stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta

• Stay in the left lane on North Main Street to Route 15 southbound/To I-80/Dover

• Merge onto Route 15 southbound

• Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

