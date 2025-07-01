Man Robbed Dover Deli At Gunpoint: Prosecutor

At 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 28, Dover police responded to Valencia Delicatessen on Richards Avenue after an employee reported a man wearing a mask, later identified as Dwayne Brown, entered the deli, approached a customer at the counter and grabbed his arm while pointing a handgun at him, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Dover Police Chief Jonathan Delaney said.

Brown then pointed the handgun at the two employees behind the register and demanded money, authorities said. The employees turned over $360, and Brown exited the deli, authorities said. Brown fled the scene in a vehicle, authorities said, but was arrested the next day.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and three counts of aggravated assault, authorities said.

