Flames ripped through JD Auto Repair on Route 46 at Richards Avenue, which is owned by Dover Mayor James Dodd. Dodd is listed as the shop's manager on the Better Business Bureau website.

Dodd has drawn attention in recent months for backing a disputed proposal that would remove Dover’s current police and fire chiefs, as reported by the Daily Record.

Crews from multiple departments responded and worked to contain the flames as of late Sunday night. There were no reported injuries, officials said.

Eastbound traffic was diverted to Perry Street and McFarlan Street, while westbound drivers were rerouted through the ShopRite plaza in Rockaway Township and onto Blackwell Street, police said. Richards Avenue, Rutan Drive, and Sammis Avenue were closed due to emergency activity.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

