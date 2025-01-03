Partly Cloudy 37°

Dover Councilman Sergio Rodriguez Arrested

Sergio Rodriguez, a 29-year-old member of the Dover Town Council, was arrested and charged on Thursday, Jan. 2, after he threatened to use his power to shutter a liquor store last year, prosecutors said.

 Photo Credit: Sergio Rodriguez
On Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, Rodriguez entered a Dover liquor store and told an employee that the store’s liquor license would not be renewed if they continued to sell alcohol to individuals seen drinking in a nearby courtyard, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally said.

The business owner spoke to Rodriguez at a later time, and during that conversation, Rodriguez said he was a councilman and could prevent the renewal of their liquor license if the owner did not comply with his demands, authorities said.

Rodriguez was charged with criminal coercion, authorities said.

Last February, Rodriguez was charged with harassment and simple assault after he confronted a group of homeless men he thought were drinking in public, Dover police said. Rodriguez kicked the hand of one of the men and continued to pursue them, recording them as they tried to leave the area, police said.

Footage captured by Rodriguez shows one of the men accusing him of selling drugs.

The councilman then forced the men to cross the street, and tried blocking their avenue of escape causing a “dangerous condition on the roadway,” police said. 

Councilwoman Karol Ruiz is calling for Rodriguez's resignation.

