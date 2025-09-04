Dover Cops Accused Of Secretly Recording Town Phone Calls By Mayor Amid Feud With Police Chief

Just two weeks after Dover Police Chief Jonathan Delaney filed a scathing Aug. 18 lawsuit accusing Mayor James P. Dodd of retaliation, harassment, and defamation, the mayor says he was blindsided by news that all calls to and from town phone lines — even outside Town Hall — have been recorded and stored.

According to Dodd, the town learned of the practice after receiving an Open Public Records Act (OPRA) request about call recordings. Last week, Dover police confirmed the recordings were happening across municipal offices, he said.

“As mayor I was not aware of this until yesterday,” Dodd said last Wednesday, Aug. 27. “This revelation is alarming, as these recordings appear to violate The New Jersey Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act, which prohibits the interception or recording of communications.”

Dodd said the discovery raises “serious legal and ethical concerns as well as questions of accountability.”

Once the practice was confirmed, the town’s business administrator and financial officer contacted the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey Attorney General, requesting “a full and thorough investigation.” The mayor said he wants answers on how the system was implemented, who authorized it, and whether it violates state or federal law.

Meanwhile, Delaney’s lawsuit — still pending in court — claims Dodd launched a campaign to strip him of duties, withhold raises, and publicly undermine him over political disputes and whistleblowing. The suit paints their relationship as openly hostile, with each move from one side prompting a countermove from the other.

Now, with the mayor calling for investigations into call recordings confirmed by his own police department, the clash between Dover’s top two officials shows no sign of cooling down.

