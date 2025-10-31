An officer went to Douglas Godfrey's residence to serve him with a complaint summons for a previous disorderly conduct violation, but Godfrey refused the summons, Wharton police said.

The officer left the summons on the front deck, police said. As he began to leave, Godfrey grabbed the officer's arm and attempted to intentionally bump the officer with his chest, police said.

While Godfrey was beginning handcuffed, he resisted and refused to give officers his hands, but he was secured after a brief struggle, police said. While being placed in the police car, Godfrey was yelling and causing a disturbance in the neighborhood. He kicked the police vehicle doors multiple times in an attempt to prevent them from closing, police said.

Godfrey was also arrested in September 2025 when he attempted similar behavior with another Wharton Officer, police said.

During both incidents, officers reported Godfrey was slurring his words, his eyes were bloodshot and watery and had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and person, police said.

He is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, obstructing administration of law, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, police said.

