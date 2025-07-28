5 Townhouses Damaged In 3-Alarm Wharton Borough Fire: Authorities

The three-alarm structure fire in Overlook Village caused the residences to be displaced, many of whom lost all their belongings, Wharton Borough police said. Firefighters arrived on scene at 2 a.m. and the scene was cleared at 5 a.m., the Jefferson Township Fire Company said.

Wharton Borough Hall is collecting donations to assist families in need. Items needed included:

Women's size 5 / medium clothing

Women's small shirts and size 26-28 pants

Women's size 10 clothing

Women's size 8.5 shoes

Men's and women's general medium clothing

Men's and women's underwear and socks

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dover-Wharton and receive free news updates.