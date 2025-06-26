Road Rage: Man Flashed Firearm In Route 42 Deptford Incident, Cops Say

Troopers responded to Route 42 in Deptford Township after a person reported the driver of a Chrysler 300 brandished a firearm at them, New Jersey State Police said. Troopers located the vehicle and arrested Khalif Kemp, police said.

Kemp was charged with possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful transportation of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a handgun in public, unlawful and unjustified display of a handgun, and terroristic threats, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Deptford and receive free news updates.