Road Rage: Man Flashed Firearm In Route 42 Deptford Incident, Cops Say

A 33-year-old Blackwood man was arrested and charged after he brandished a firearm on Route 42 in Gloucester County on Monday, June 23, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Sam Barron

Troopers responded to Route 42 in Deptford Township after a person reported the driver of a Chrysler 300 brandished a firearm at them, New Jersey State Police said. Troopers located the vehicle and arrested Khalif Kemp, police said.

Kemp was charged with possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful transportation of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a handgun in public, unlawful and unjustified display of a handgun, and terroristic threats, police said.

