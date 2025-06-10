Firefighter Calvin Harrje, Deptford Resident, ID'd As Victim In Fatal Crash

At 6:03 p.m., officers responded to Hance Bridge Road at the intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue after a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck, traveling northbound on Hance Bridge Road, struck a 2023 red Ford Maverick that failed to stop at the stop sign on Pennsylvania Avenue while traveling eastbound, Vineland police said.

Harrje, the driver of the Ford Maverick was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A firefighter with the Hurffville Fire Company in Washington Township Fire Department, Harrje worked as the shift fire chief at Paulsboro Valero Refinery for 42 years before he retired, according to his obituary.

“Calvin was more than just a firefighter—he was a friend, a mentor, and a genuinely kind and selfless person,” the Hurffville Fire Company said in a statement. “His impact on those around him will not be forgotten, and his legacy of service will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.”

He loved rock concerts, traveling and was a car collector and history buff, his obituary reads.

“He was funny, kind, gentle, organized, detail oriented, very active, lighthearted, independent,” his obituary reads.

He is survived by his wife, Antoinette, his children, Jennifer, Chris, Megan, Kyle and Stacy, his brothers Darrin and Brian and his grandchildren Emelynn, Adrienne, Tessa, Xavier, Calvin, Zak, Alexander, Delilah, Jackson, Jacob, Jameson, and Serafina, according to his obituary.

A funeral will be held on Monday, June 16 at noon at The Chapel at Boucher Funeral Home in Deptford.

To view his obituary, click here.

