The estate filed the civil suit in March 2025, alleging that Mayor Medany's political interference and deliberate underfunding of the police department created unsafe conditions that led to Shisler’s death​.

According to the complaint filed by The Vigilante Law Firm, the estate accuses Medany of "reckless disregard" for the safety of officers, claiming he withheld funds, slashed staffing, and interfered with purchasing proper equipment like tasers and GPS-enabled body cameras​.

The suit says that when Officer Shisler stopped a pedestrian on Delsea Drive on March 10, 2023, he was alone, lacked backup, and was without basic lifesaving gear because of the township’s neglect​.

Shisler was shot and left bleeding in a backyard, where he remained until a resident called 911, according to the lawsuit​.

The estate alleges that even after receiving grants, Deptford Township delayed buying proper body-worn cameras and instead purchased cheaper models without GPS tracking, making it harder to locate Shisler after he was wounded​.

Shisler, 27, underwent over 20 surgeries but died two months later​.

The township responded with a motion filed by Marmero Law, LLC on April 15, asking a Superior Court judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning it could not be re-filed​.

Attorneys for the township argue that the lawsuit fails to state a viable claim under the New Jersey Civil Rights Act​.

A legal brief (found attached at the bottom of this Daily Voice article) filed the same day by Marmero Law, LLC calls the suit "overall scandalous."

It also alleges it's a politically motivated attack and argues that the Shisler's lawyer — who they say is a known political rival of Mayor Medany and the Township Council — used the lawsuit to try to damage the mayor’s and other officials' reputations.

They also said the lawsuit includes many unnecessary and offensive claims that have nothing to do with the main issue. Instead of focusing on facts related to the case, they said the complaint is filled with repetitive and irrelevant accusations.

The township is asking the judge to throw out the lawsuit completely. If the judge does not agree, they are asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed without prejudice — which would give the estate a chance to fix the problems — or at the very least, to remove parts of the lawsuit they say are off-topic and unnecessary.

A hearing on the dismissal motion is scheduled for May 23, 2025, in Gloucester County Superior Court​.

The case has drawn emotional support from the community, where Shisler is remembered as a hardworking and dedicated officer. His death in the line of duty sparked tributes across New Jersey.

Daily Voice's requests to Marmero Law, LLC and The Vigilante Law Firm for comment had not been returned as of press time.

