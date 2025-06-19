Chlorine Leak Sparks Shelter-In-Place In Deptford Neighborhood, Officials Say

The order was issued for parts of Windermere, Cooper Village, and Deptford Memorial Park, according to a 2 p.m. alert from the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management.

“A PRECAUTIONARY SHELTER IN PLACE is being ordered in Deptford Twp. due to a Hazmat Incident,” officials said.

Emergency crews responded to a Deptford Township Municipal Utilities Authority facility near South Delsea Drive and South View Avenue, where a chlorine cylinder had an active leak, according to authorities.

The Deptford Fire Department and Gloucester County Hazmat Team responded immediately.

“Crews mitigated vapors with water suppression while conducting air monitoring in the area,” officials said.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has been notified and dispatched an Emergency Response Team, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

No injuries had been reported. The incident remained active with “additional updates to follow,” OEM said.

The shelter-in-place order remained in effect while air quality testing continued.

