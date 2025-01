Amiya Albert was last seen 5 p.m. entering a vehicle, Depford Township police said. She lives in the Jericho/Hammond Heights section of the township, police said.

She may be headed to Camden City, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 856-845-2220 or e-mail mtirado@deptford-nj.org.

