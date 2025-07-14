Overcast 81°

SHARE

Woman Drowns At Denville Beach: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old woman drowned at a Denville beach on Sunday, July 13, authorities said.

Cedar Lake Beach

Cedar Lake Beach

 Photo Credit: Mrshllmx/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

At 5:50 p.m., first responders responded to Cedar Lake Beach after the woman was observed unresponsive by other swimmers, who called 9-1-1, a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

The woman, who was not identified, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and pronounced dead, authorities said. No foul play is suspected, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Denville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE