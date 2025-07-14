Woman Drowns At Denville Beach: Prosecutor

At 5:50 p.m., first responders responded to Cedar Lake Beach after the woman was observed unresponsive by other swimmers, who called 9-1-1, a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

The woman, who was not identified, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and pronounced dead, authorities said. No foul play is suspected, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

